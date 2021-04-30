VANCOUVER -- More details have been released on B.C.'s travel rules meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth outlined how enforcement will work for the latest restrictions Friday morning.

The rules, which were first announced last Friday, will be in place through the May long weekend. Those caught travelling for non-essential reasons outside one of three zones can be fined $575.

When he announced the rules last week, Farnworth explained the Northern and Interior health authorities would be considered a combined region. The same is the case for Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions.

For all regions, people can travel within the area, but not outside of them. As well, essential travel like going to work, going to school, returning to a principal residence and getting health care is exempt from these rules.

