A transport truck driver who was involved in the massive pileup on B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway on Sunday has shared his terrifying story, raising concerns about highway maintenance.

Singh described the experience as “scary,” adding that he’d never seen anything like it.

The driver with MSP Transport spoke to CTV News through his boss, Surinder Mann, who also acted as a translator.

Singh was coming southbound through a stretch of the Coquihalla near Hope when he saw a coach bus stopped in front of him.

“He tried stopping his truck—but his truck wasn’t going to stop. He’s just pushing the brake back and forth,” Mann translated.

Singh was able to slow the truck just in time, but it wasn’t over yet. His rig was hit from behind twice. He jumped out and stood far back while his truck was hit several more times and pushed into the bus. The semi’s container came to rest upended in the ditch.

The highway had been plowed just 20 minutes before the series of crashes occurred, but Singh said, given the conditions, it should have been closed altogether. He said the roadway was extremely slippery and had no salt or sand on it that he could see.

CTV News contacted the company the B.C. government contracts to maintain that section of highway but did not hear back.

Both Singh and Mann believe speed limits on the Coquihalla need to be lowered. The limit on the section where the crash occurred is 110 kilometres per hour, but other sections are posted at 120 kilometres per hour.

Mann said the Coquihalla has earned its reputation as the highway through hell.

“[Truck drivers] don't want to run the Coquihalla in the winter,” he said. “This is very scary because they're not cleaning up.”

