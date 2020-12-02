VANCOUVER -- Transit users in Metro Vancouver faced a second day of payment challenges Wednesday as TransLink systems, including some modes of payment for passengers, remained suspended due to what the company describes as suspicious activity on its network.

TransLink hasn’t yet said exactly what the activity is and whether any customer or company information has been put at risk.

The company says it disabled some services “out of an abundance of caution.”

TransLink initially warned passengers on Tuesday that credit card tap payment at fare gates was suspended and credit and debit cards weren’t working at Compass Card vending machines.

Those issues continued Wednesday morning, with the vending kiosks accepting cash-only to load fares or purchase single tickets.

Wednesday’s payment issues meant problems for most people trying to board without having a pre-loaded Compass Card.

TransLink is investigating an issue affecting some of our information technology systems. Customers may notice some online services will be unavailable while our teams work to isolate the problem. — TransLink BC | Masks Mandatory (@TransLink) December 1, 2020

It appears there are also delays in accessing stored balances for people who topped up their Compass Card accounts online or in-person with cash since Tuesday.

The timing of the issues are unfortunate given many passengers top up their accounts at the beginning of the month.

TransLink noted stations would have at least one fare gate left open for those unable to load a fare due to the system issues and also said on social media that bus drivers were “aware of the situation.”

“People are still expected to have valid fare, however, given the circumstances officers will be using discretion where appropriate,” Sgt. Clint Hampton with Metro Vancouver Transit Police said in an email to CTV News Wednesday morning.

At Lougheed Town Centre Station there were credit card tap issues early Wednesday morning, but credit card taps appeared to be working at some fare gates by 7:30 a.m.

While TransLink noted Tuesday that transit services had not been affected by the ongoing issues, in a tweet to a customer Wednesday morning the company noted it was not currently able to track the locations of buses.

“Unfortunately our information and communication systems are down at the moment. We are unable to track buses at this time,” TransLink tweeted to a passenger.

Unfortunately our information and communication systems are down at the moment. We are unable to track buses at this time. ^CK — TransLink BC | Masks Mandatory (@TransLink) December 2, 2020

TransLink’s trip planner tool is also offline, with the company’s website re-directing people to Google’s trip-planner instead.

A TransLink spokesperson says an update on the situation is expected on Wednesday.

No estimate has been provided on how long the issues may last.