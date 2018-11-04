

CTV Vancouver





A runner participating in the Vancouver Fall Classic at UBC was hit by a transit bus Sunday.

It happened shortly after 9 a.m. in the 5700 block of Southwest Marine Drive, where the left eastbound-lane was designated for traffic and the right lane was designated for the runners.

UBC RCMP said the runner was in the wrong lane when he was hit.

“The bus was in the traffic lane and for some reason, it appears he went into the traffic lane because that’s where he was struck by the bus,” Insp. Rob Vermeulen said.

The man in his 50s was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Safety is always our number one priority. We really hope the runner is OK – that’s really my main concern at this stage,” race director Eric Chene said.

In a statement, he told CTV News the man had not registered for the half-marathon, but had signed up for the 10-kilometre race scheduled to start an hour later.

He had been with a friend who was registered for the longer race, and was hit after leaving the course to head back for his own run, Chene said.

TransLink confirmed the incident involved one of its buses, but directed questions to police.

RCMP continue to investigate.