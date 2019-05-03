How could Metro Vancouver's transit system be improved?

TransLink is asking the public for feedback as it looks to shape its 30-year regional strategy called Transport 2050.

Over the next four months, the service provider will be conducting outreach initiatives across the region through community meetings and displays at public events.

They'll host stakeholder roundtables with groups including environmental and youth advocates, and will engage with the public through social media.

There's also a survey online, with quesitons including, "As the region changes, I'd most like us to prioritize…"

"We want to hear from people across the region of all ages and backgrounds," CEO Kevin Desmond said in a statement Friday.

"We want to hear from everyone regardless of how you get around – whether you mostly drive, walk, cycle, or take transit. With Metro Vancouver experiencing rapid growth, the impacts of climate change, new technologies, and shifting demographics over the next 30 years, we want input from the broadest cross-section of people possible."

Peple are asked to share what they value most about living in Metro Vancouver, and what their greatest concerns are. They're asked to discuss their concerns and ideas for future projects, as well as the key issues facing the region.

They're also encouraged to provide their opinions on newer types of transportation, including car sharing, ride-hailing apps, e-bikes and e-scooters.

"Transport 2050 is a great opportunity for people to have their say on decisions that will help shape communities and the Metro Vancouver region for many years to come," Minister of Municipal Affairs Selina Robinson said in the release.

This is a developing news story and will be updated throughout the day.

