VANCOUVER - A representative of Metro Vancouver's mayors is urging both parties involved in an ongoing transit strike to come back to the table.

Jonathan Cote, chair of the mayors' council and mayor of New Westminster, spoke to media after it was announced that another six SeaBus sailings were cancelled on Monday.

He said the mayors are disappointed an agreement was not reached. Talks broke off last week, prompting the union representing transit operators to impose bans on overtime and wearing uniforms.

The latest update on discussions between Unifor and Coast Mountain Bus Company revealed a $608 million gap.

The union is asking for improved working conditions, as well as increases in benefits and wages. The most recent proposal would see maintenance trade employees given a 12 per cent raise, and operators' salaries boosted 9.6 per cent.

An agreement was not reached, and job action began Friday.

Bus drivers left their uniforms at home, and dozens of SeaBus sailings have since been cancelled.



'Biggest losers'

At a news conference Monday morning, Cote said he believes operators deserve a fair settlement, but that he was disappointed to hear that Unifor suggested a scale back of transit expansion plans to make up some of the gap.

"At a time when we are seeing record transit ridership growth in the region, at a time when us as a region are trying to deal with a climate emergency, and at a time when road congestion is such an important (issue), now is not the time to be talking about scaling back our plans to improve bus and transit service," he said.

Cote said the mayors' council has been working with the provincial and federal governments to secure funding for new jobs and increased wages. He said those wages are based on what transit workers make in other areas.

When asked about the multimillion-dollar gap that halted negotiations, Cote said it was a concern.

The impact of implementing the union's $608 million proposal, he said, would be "very significant" in terms of service cuts, and could also impact transit fares.

"The reality is if this labour dispute is to escalate or become prolonged, everyone is going to lose, but the biggest losers will be our transit riders."



Current impact of job action

In the first few days of the strike, some riders are feeling the impact.

Transit takers who rely on the SeaBus to get home may face delays Monday evening. TransLink says six sailings between Vancouver and North Vancouver will be cancelled during the commute:

4:10 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay

4:25 p.m. from Waterfront Station

6:20 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay

6:35 p.m. from Waterfront Station

7:30 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay

7:45 p.m. from Waterfront Station

The cancellations started Friday, when 14 sailings were scrapped. SeaBus service was increased to every 10 minutes during rush hour as in September, but the strike has essentially ended TransLink's ability to keep up that schedule, a spokesperson said.

Contract negotiations broke off last week between Coast Mountain Bus Company and the union that represents bus and SeaBus operators.

As a result, the union began its first phase of job action; drivers are not wearing uniforms, and maintenance workers are refusing to work overtime.

Refusal of overtime prompted the reduction of SeaBus service.

A union representative said SeaBuses must have an engineer on board, and overtime is necessary to provide increased service that started earlier this year.

Another 20 sailings were cancelled on Saturday, and 16 were scrapped Sunday.

The overtime ban also means that if a bus breaks down and there are no mechanics available to fix it during their regular hours, that bus will be parked until someone is free. It could cause delays and cancellations, as well as a ripple effect elsewhere in the system, union representative said.

The union said previously it's not ruling out a full strike.

President of Coast Mountain Bus Company Mike McDaniel publicly urged the union to continue the talks last week, saying the best way to prevent a service disruption is to get back to the table.

He said the company felt it had made a fair offer, which included wage increases of between 9.6 and 12 per cent over four years, but the union did not accept.

This is a developing news story and will be updated throughout the day