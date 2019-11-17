

Jen St. Denis, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - TransLink is warning of bus disruptions tomorrow as a labour dispute between transit workers and their employer continues. But except for four sailing cancellations, SeaBus will be operating on its norma schedule.

Bus drivers and maintenance workers are refusing to work overtime as part of their job action, which means commuters will face delays and crowded buses again this week.

TransLink had initially said SeaBus would run every 15 minutes during rush hour, but every 30 minutes between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and after 9 p.m. The transit authority now says they have resolved some staffing issues, so SeaBus will run on its normal schedule throughout the day. However four sailings have been cancelled for Monday: The 7:20 and 9 a.m. sailings from Lonsdale Quay in North Vancouver, and the 7:35 and 9:15 a.m. from Vancouver.

TransLink is warning that overtime bans mean that 10 per cent of bus service could be affected, meaning buses could come less often.

A full list of alerts and bus cancellations can be found on TransLink's website, or check their Twitter feed.

Coast Mountain Bus Company and Unifor, the union representing transit workers, met last week, but contract talks broke off with no resolution of the key issues, including the union's push for a wage increase.

The union has said drivers will not be working overtime on Monday, Wednesday or Friday.

That overtime ban affected traffic in downtown Vancouver during rush hour on Nov. 14, as a bus brought down some wires near Seymour and Robson streets. Because of the overtime ban, maintenance crews did not repair the problem until the next day, meaning buses had to be detoured until repairs could be completed.