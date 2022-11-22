Transit stations, highway closed by police incidents in Metro Vancouver

Coquitlam RCMP say they were responding to a "major police incident" with "multiple crime scenes" Tuesday evening, as emergency responses shut down two SkyTrain stations and a major highway.

In a brief statement to CTV News Vancouver, the detachment said it planned to provide a "fulsome update" soon.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police said on social media around 4:25 p.m. that Braid Station in New Westminster and Scott Road Station in Surrey had been closed due to a police incident.

A few minutes later, the agency said Scott Road Station had reopened.

Meanwhile a police incident closed the westbound lanes of Highway 1 near King Edward Street in Coquitlam, not far from Braid Station.

While the westbound HOV lane opened shortly after 5 p.m., DriveBC warned motorists in both directions to "expect major delays" as a result of that incident.

It was not immediately clear whether the highway and SkyTrain closures were caused by the same incident or by separate ones. CTV News has reached out to MVTP and Coquitlam RCMP for more information.

