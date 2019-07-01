

Vancouver roads may be busy on Canada Day, but TransLink is extending hours and increasing service throughout the day to accommodate large crowds.

For anyone hopping on the Canada Line after Monday night's fireworks at Canada Place, trains will operate at rush-hour peak service frequency. That means trains will run every six minutes until the last train at 1:15 a.m.

Expo Line train service to King George will be extended by an hour, with the last train leaving Waterfront Station at 1:16 a.m. The last train heading to Lougheed Town Centre will leave at 1:11 a.m. while the last Production Way-University train will depart at 12:38 a.m.

Passengers on the Millennium Line will notice increased train frequency throughout the evening, with the last train from VCC-Clark and heading to Lafarge Lake-Douglas Station leaving at 1:26 a.m.

While buses throughout the day will run on a holiday schedule, night bus service is expected to be extended on several routes including the 96 B-line, 106, 130, 209, 230, 319, 320, 321, 410, 501, 555 and 701.

The SeaBus will also run more frequently, with 15-minute service operating until 11:30 p.m. Afterwards, the schedule will switch to 30-minute sailings. The last SeaBus will also leave later, with the final sailing scheduled to leave Lonsdale Quay at 1 a.m. and the last from Waterfront Station leaving at 1:22 a.m.