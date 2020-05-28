VANCOUVER -- TransLink has updated the mayors’ council on its dire financial situation and revealed there’s been a 30 per cent increase in ridership since the system’s lowest point a few weeks ago, urging the public to be patient as it takes steps to avoid crowding at busy stations during peak times.

In a presentation to the group, CEO Kevin Desmond said overall ridership has risen to 20 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. There are now 317,000 boardings on the system daily, compared to 240,000 per day at its low point — a far cry from the 1.5 million boardings per day before the pandemic.

“We’re welcoming (passengers) back, we have a long long way to go,” said Desmond.

He also said TransLink is “innovating every day” as they hope to recoup some of their financial losses when buses can resume charging passengers on Monday, when front-door boarding and tapping of Compass Cards can resume.

By then, all buses will have been fitted with Plexiglas barriers to protect drivers, and mayors heard a recap of TransLink’s “Safe Operating Action Plan” that includes enhanced cleaning, limiting fare gate access and recommending that all travellers wear non-medical masks.

“As ridership now begins to come back, we are going to see more ‘crowding’ and I think our definition of crowding in this COVID era and the notion of social distancing is a very different consideration,” said Desmond.

He told the council that while bus drivers have been directed to consider the bus full when they’re at two-thirds capacity, their aim is to operate the SeaBus and SkyTrain systems at 50 per cent capacity. This comes as the province has agreed to help fund the system and pre-pandemic service levels have generally resumed in all of TransLink’s service areas, except the West Coast Express which is still operating only three of its five daily trains.

“We will continue to monitor ridership on a daily basis throughout the system,” said Desmond, who expects ridership to come back gradually over the long term.​