Transit police seize drugs, guns, cash, vehicle after multi-jurisdictional drug bust

A months-long investigation into a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking ring involving the transit system has led to several arrests and seizures.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police said officers became aware of a network of individuals with ties to British Columbia’s gang conflict last fall, whom they suspected of trafficking illicit drugs into municipalities across the Lower Mainland by using the transit system.

"It was quickly determined that these suspects posed a risk to public safety due to their access to firearms," MVTP said in a news release Thursday.

Transit police executed three simultaneous search warrants at homes in three different municipalities on May 2, where they seized the following items:

10 firearms of varying caliber, some with illegal modifications;

3,800 rounds of ammunition;

Illicit drugs, packaged in a manner consistent with trafficking, with an estimated street value of $70,000;

Approximately $50,000 in counterfeit Canadian currency;

A 2017 Mercedes C300W, believed to have been purchased using criminal proceeds.

Officers also discovered a psilocybin (magic mushroom) grow operation at one of the residences, which was dismantled and seized.

Four suspects have been arrested, but MVTP anticipate there will be more arrests as the investigation is ongoing.

"Working with multiple jurisdictional police partners allows us to investigate criminal activities that cross municipal boundaries," Chief Dave Jones said in the news release.

"Transit police are committed to public safety and want to send a clear message that if you use the transit system to commit crime, you will be arrested and face criminal charges."

MVTP say Surrey RCMP, the RCMP Lower Mainland District, Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. and the Vancouver Police Department assisted with the investigation.