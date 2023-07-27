Transit police seize drugs, guns, cash after 'unprovoked' attack near Surrey SkyTrain station

An investigation into an alleged attack on a group of men near a Surrey SkyTrain station last month has resulted in multiple arrests and a large seizure of drugs, guns and cash.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police said officers responded to a call near Surrey Central SkyTrain Station just before 9 p.m. on June 21, after receiving reports of an "unprovoked" attack on three men.

"Allegedly, one victim was stabbed in the back, another victim was stabbed in the chest, and a third victim was struck in the head with an object and bear-sprayed in the face," MVTP said in a news release Thursday, adding that two of the victims were taken to hospital but have since recovered from their injuries.

MVTP arrested three suspects in connection with the alleged attack and all of them have since been released with several conditions pending their next court appearance.

Charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession for the purpose of trafficking are being recommended.

The investigation also led to a large seizure earlier this month.

With the assistance of Surrey RCMP, MVTP executed a search warrant at a home on July 5, where they seized the following items:

Four firearms of varying caliber, some with illegal modifications;

Ammunition of varying caliber;

Bulletproof body armour;

Illicit drugs, packaged in a manner consistent with trafficking. The seizure included 195 grams of fentanyl, 176 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 57 grams of cocaine;

3D printer;

Ammunition press;

Approximately $10,000 in cash;

An improvised explosive device.

"We hope that the outcomes in this case serve to demonstrate that anyone responsible for violence on or near the transit system will be held accountable," MVTP Const. Amanda Steed said in the release