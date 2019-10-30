VANCOUVER – Transit police are investigating a violent incident on a Metro Vancouver bus that was caught on camera.

A video posted to Facebook shows a man kicking the front door of a bus several times. Once it opens, the passenger appears to spit at the driver before leaving.

Police say they believe the incident played out in Burnaby on Canada Way near Spruce Street Tuesday afternoon. The suspect was last seen around Hardwick Street.

Transit police told CTV News Vancouver the outburst was reported quickly and is being investigated as an assault. They do not know what led up to the incident.

Police have spoken to some witnesses and are checking to see if the bus captured any footage.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the union representing bus drivers.

More to come

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott