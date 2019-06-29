

CTV News Vancouver





Metro Vancouver Transit Police celebrated a very special retirement on Thursday.

Cruiser, one of six Labrador Retrievers who work in the department's explosive detection team, hung up his harness.

The nine-year-old dog and his handler, Const. Scott Hogg, are each retiring from the force. On Thursday, Cruiser celebrated with a pumpkin and peanut butter cake covered in blue and white icing.

The pair shares on social media that they are now planning many long walks together.

Today, Transit Police dog Cruiser retired at the age of 9, along with his human partner, Cst. Hogg (age redacted). Happy retirement, Cruiser and Cst. Hogg! @dog_rates #policedog pic.twitter.com/JXAZRiWKlz — Metro Vancouver Transit Police (@TransitPolice) June 27, 2019

Transit police began using canine officers in 2010, ahead of the Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver. The police dog service began with one Labrador Retriever, Bailey, who retired in 2015.

According to the transit police's website, the breed was selected "due to the dogs' great disposition, consistent drive, adaptability and strong desire to search."

Transit police dogs are used to the crowded environment of Metro Vancouver transit hubs. Transit police say members of the public should ask permission from a police dog's handler before petting it.