VANCOUVER -- The cost to use transit in Metro Vancouver is now higher than it used to be for most riders.

As of Thursday, TransLink's fares have increased across the region with costs going up by as little as five cents to more than $4.

For those getting a single-use ticket, adult and concession fares have increased between five and 20 cents more, depending on the zones. Those who buy a monthly pass will be charged between $2.25 and $4.05 more.

TransLink's annual increase was put off in 2020 because of the pandemic. The company has faced several challenges over the past 15 months including a sudden decrease in ridership when many people were furloughed or started working from home.

The company has also needed to find solutions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus on transit. These measures including the expansion of a "self-disinfecting" copper pilot program, and the testing of technology meant to "sanitize" the air that circulates on its buses.

TransLink was promised $644 million from the provincial government as part of its COVID-19 restart plan.

In a news release announcing the funding, the province said it was meant to ensure services are maintained and that "fares will remain affordable."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione