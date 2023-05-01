Transit driver fined $1,500 for accident that killed colleague

VANCOUVER -

Earlier this year, a 47-year-old transit driver was fined for causing the death of another long-time bus driver who was trapped between two buses.

On the early morning of Sept. 27, 2021, Charanjit Parhar was pinned by another bus while he was pulling down the trolley poles of his bus in downtown Vancouver. The father of three daughters suffered grave injuries that he would not recover from.

Mandeep Sidhu pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, which is an offence under the Motor Vehicle Act. She intended to drive around Parhar's bus, but accidentally accelerated straight ahead, according to the provincial court decision issued Feb. 24 and posted online last week.

Sidhu was sentenced to a fine of $1,500 without a driving prohibition. She was charged on the basis that she knew Parhar was between the two buses in a vulnerable position.

According to the provincial court, Sidhu cannot quite remember exactly what happened, but she is left to speculate that although she hoped to hit the brakes, she may have put her foot on the accelerator.

The judge weighed Sidhu's sentencing based on many accounts. She has no criminal record and has never been previously investigated for any offence. In her many years of driving, she has a near-perfect driving record. She also pleaded guilty very early on and is profoundly remorseful.

The judge believes Sidhu has suffered greatly for her offence by losing her job without the hope of recovering it, and has post-traumatic stress and major depressive disorders which may have rendered her unemployable for the long-term future.

Finally, Sidhu has been publicly prosecuted for her offences with the shame, guilt, humiliation and stigma that come with her offence.

The victim statements provided to the court describe Parhar as a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His family is devastated by his loss and says their lives will never be the same again.