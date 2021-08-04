VANCOUVER -- Wondering whether you'll be able to fit on transit with your suitcase? Trying to avoid crowded situations due to COVID-19?

A new feature launched by TransLink and the makers of the simply-titled app "Transit" will help would-be passengers know what to expect before boarding the bus.

TransLink announced a partnership with the app company Wednesday. Other transit agencies have already partnered with the Quebec-based app company, including the Toronto Transit Commission and the Société de transport de Montréal.

According to the Metro Vancouver transit provider, the Transit app will allow those waiting for a bus to see the estimated number of seats available.

"The new feature will help customers feel confident knowing if there will be room on their vehicle before leaving home," TransLink said in a news release.

As before, customers planning a trip through the app can check the real-time location of a bus on their route of choice. But now there will be a symbol indicating how many seats are likely empty.

TransLink said rating categories will let an app user know if there are usually many seats, some, or standing room only on that route at that time. These ratings are based on historical ridership data, the transit provider said.

It's a feature that's been available on SkyTrain lines for some time through Google Maps.

For example, at noon on Wednesday, that app said the Expo Line is generally "a little busy."

But there was no estimate for the number 22 bus along Clark Drive toward downtown. Instead, Google Maps asked the app user to rate whether it was "not crowded," "not too crowded," "crowded," "very crowded" or "at capacity."

It appears a similar feature will be available through Google Maps when enough riders have submitted their feedback.

The Transit app showed an incoming 22 bus usually had many seats available at that time, but suggested the SkyTrain might be a bit busier.