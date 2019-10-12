

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Those looking to take the Canada Line from Waterfront Station this coming week will have limited access to the platform because of ongoing station upgrades.

Beginning on Tuesday, TransLink will be installing a new escalator on the Canada Line side of the station. Construction is expected to continue through Friday, Oct. 18, and will require the closure of the staircase leading to the Canada Line platform.

TransLink says the elevator down to the platform will still be operational while the stairs are closed, but the agency urges travellers to allow for extra travel time on trips Canada Line trips passing through Waterfront Station.

Those who don't need the elevator are asked to access the Canada Line from the south entrance on Granville Street at West Hastings Street, or to walk to Vancouver City Centre Station at Granville and Georgia streets.

Customers exiting the Canada Line at Waterfront will still be able to use the "up" escalator, TransLink says.

The planned closure for escalator installation is part of a $35 million project that will see new escalators added at Vancouver City Centre and Yaletown-Roundhouse stations as well.

The purpose of the project is to improve "customer flow" and "enhance the customer experience well into the future," according to TransLink's website.