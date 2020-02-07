Trans Mountain pipeline update: Estimated cost jumps to $12.6 billion
Published Friday, February 7, 2020 9:13AM PST Last Updated Friday, February 7, 2020 9:16AM PST
Pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline is unloaded in Edson, Alta. on Tuesday June 18, 2019. The Federal Court of Appeal is set to release its decision on the latest challenge of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
VANCOUVER -- The estimated cost to build the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has jumped by 70 per cent, to $12.6 billion from $7.4 billion.
This is a developing news story and will be updated