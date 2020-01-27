VANCOUVER -- Those walking along White Rock's promenade might notice it's a little quieter starting this week, as trains passing through the city soon won't blow their whistles when passing along the waterfront.

The changes are coming Wednesday, thanks to an agreement between the City of White Rock and Burlington North Santa Fe, which installed 16 safety gates at eight different spots along the promenade.

"I am thrilled that we can deliver something our community has been requesting for a long time," White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker said in a news release. "Whistle cessation means less sounding of horns as trains move through White Rock along our waterfront."

Train crews have been instructed to stop sounding horns at the eight crossings starting Wednesday morning. Engineers will still need to sound horns if they see people or animals on the tracks, however.

"Congratulations to our engineering team for meeting all the necessary safety requirements, including the installation of the eight safety gates along White Rock's promenade," Walker said.