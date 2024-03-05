Train crashes into motorhome in Langley

A train crashed into a broken-down motorhome in Langley Tuesday, according to authorities.

Mounties say they were called to the railroad crossing on 201 Street near Golden Ears Way in the morning for a report of a collision.

"Officers arrived and investigation determined the motorhome had broken down on the tracks and was struck by a train," a spokesperson from the Langley RCMP said in an email.

"The driver and occupants of the motorhome were not inside as the train collided with it. Thankfully no one was injured."

CN police were also on scene, but deferred any questions to local authorities.