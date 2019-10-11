Viewers tuning in to CTV Morning Live had the chance to win a seat at the table for Krissy Vann's Ultimate Dinner Party.

The event was held at Trail Appliances functional showroom in Richmond and was beautifully decorated by Janeil of All Occasions Decor.

Chef Wayne Sych of Joe Fortes curated a stunning four-course menu featuring a tomato and beet salad, seared scallop, miso-glazed sablefish and finished off with a delectable pavlova.

Wine pairings were provided by Burrowing Owl and Quails Gate Winery. To say the least the evening was thoroughly enjoyed by all the guests, but the main excitement of the night was what came after dessert.

All those that won their way to the dinner party were qualifiers to win the grand prize: a Frigidaire appliance package courtesy of Trail Appliances and a $500 Joe Fortes gift card with a total prize value of $8,500.

Before the big moment, all guests had drawn numbers to be able to choose a fridge to stand in front of. One by one, each guest selected their fridge in hopes that inside was something to indicate that they were the lucky winner.

On the count of three, the fridge doors flew open and balloons soared out of one of them.

A huge congratulations to Liam Foran of North Vancouver for winning the grand prize. With the special moment caught on camera, it was easy to see his infectious excitement.

The fellow qualifying party guests did not go home empty-handed. Each recieved a special gift bag to take home and their guest got one as well. Overall it was a memorable evening.

