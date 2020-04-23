VANCOUVER -- Sources tell CTV News a police investigation that appeared to involve the discovery of a body on the Downtown Eastside on Wednesday somehow involves a baby.

Video taken outside a bank of portable toilets at Main and Hastings streets on the Wednesday showed several police officers in the area.

The door of one of the portable toilets set up near the corner was open and the sidewalk outside the Carnegie Community Centre was closed off by police tape.

A photo taken later Wednesday evening shows what appeared to be a body being wheeled a way from the area on a stretcher.

In an email, Vancouver Police confirmed they are investigating a “tragic incident which happened in the area of Main and Hastings Street yesterday evening.”

Police have not yet confirmed any information about what happened, including whether a baby is involved.

Police say they will provide an update on Thursday.

The area has since re-opened.