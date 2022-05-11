'Tragic circumstances': B.C. man who killed mother with axe not criminally responsible
Warning: This story includes details of a violent crime that readers may find disturbing.
A B.C. man who killed his mother with an axe while she was sleeping has been found not criminally responsible due to "a persistent and severe mental illness," according to a B.C. Supreme Court judgment posted online Tuesday.
In his opening remarks, Justice Geoffrey Gomery described "tragic circumstances" of the case.
Kevin Webster was charged with second-degree murder in the 2020 slaying of his mother Moirin. The evidence, the judge said, was enough to prove Kevin's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
What was before the court was whether or not Kevin's mental illness prevented him from "knowing that his act of killing his mother with an axe was wrong, that is, whether it rendered him incapable of rationally perceiving and choosing whether or not to kill her," the judge wrote.
In the years, months, and days leading up to the fatal attack, Kevin's schizophrenia caused him to experience extreme paranoia and psychosis – including delusions that he was "at risk at the hands of his family," according to the court documents.
VICTIM ADVOCATED FOR HER SON
The court also noted that Moirin had been Kevin's "strongest advocate," trying persistently and desperately to get him help.
A letter Moirin wrote when he was admitted to a residential treatment program in 2019 "articulately and presciently anticipated the danger that he posed to himself and to others," the judge said.
A lengthy excerpt from the letter follows.
"My greatest concern is that during this time while he is in active psychosis the paranoia which creates such fear and anxiety in Kevin, if allowed to continue unsupervised will result in the possibility of his taking actions into his own hands to alleviate this continual mental anguish by either a) harming himself, and/or b), harming the object of his fear and anxiety, namely the person he feels is stalking/following him and/or c) harming a member of the family he holds responsible for taking the contract out on him to kill him in order to gain access to his inheritance," it reads.
"God forbid that anyone in the above scenario should come to any kind of harm. It would not only be tragic, but would be another blow to the stigma and fear associated with poor mental health, schizophrenia most of all."
The month before Moirin was killed, Kevin was discharged from the treatment program and sent to a shelter.
Three weeks before the attack he was involuntarily admitted to a psychiatric ward where he stayed for seven days. After his release, he moved in with his mother.
Two days before he killed his mother, he went to the hospital three times, "asking to speak with the psychiatrist who was supervising his care or, on the third occasion, any doctor," the court decision says.
But he left without seeing a physician.
THE DISCOVERY OF THE BODY
"The facts of the attack are not in dispute," writes Gomery, before describing the details.
On Dec. 27, 2020, police were called to a home in Gibsons They found Kevin at the front door on the phone with a 911 dispatcher and "detained him" before entering the house.
"Inside, in a second-floor bedroom, they found Mrs. Webster’s body, lying on her left side in a bed," the court heard.
"It was immediately obvious to the officers that Mrs. Webster was dead. She had suffered grievous wounds to the head and there was blood on the bed and spattered on the wall beside the bed. A bloody axe lay on the pillow beside her."
Kevin was the only other person in the home at the time, according to the agreed upon facts of the case. On the phone with 911, he said "someone" had attacked his mom with an axe.
"Later, in response to a direct question, he said that he had attacked her," the court decision says.
He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. In an interview with police, he said he had "smashed" his mother over the head with an axe several times.
"At one point he said that he hit her twice and thought that she was dead, went downstairs, and then returned and hit her twice more to make sure that she wasn’t suffering," the judge wrote.
In finding Kevin guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, the judge said his 911 call included details only the killer would have known, and that there was no evidence anyone else had been in the house at the time.
A ‘PSYCHOTICALLY DRIVEN’ ATTACK
When determining whether or not Kevin was criminally responsible for Moirin's death, Gomery weighed expert analysis, Kevin's documented psychiatric history, and the statements given to police. These included multiple and contradictory explanations for what he did and why.
"I accept that Mr. Webster’s thinking when he attacked his mother was psychotically driven. It was grounded in an entrenched paranoid belief that he was the target of a murderous conspiracy," the judge wrote.
"What is striking is that it was also uncertain and ambivalent. In simple terms, Mr. Webster did not know what to think."
Ultimately, the judge found that Kevin's mental disorder has "so disrupted his thinking" that he was not capable of making a rational decision or of understanding that killing his mother was wrong.
Webster will remain in a forensic psychiatric hospital for at least 45 days, at which time the judge's decision will be reviewed.
"Mr. Webster, members of the family, I wish all of you the best in the years to come as you continue to deal with persistent mental illness and the aftermath of the awful events I have described," Gomery concluded.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live updates from the Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls are debating face-to-face in English in Edmonton, Alta. This is the first of two official debates organized, and the party has promised a policy-focused event. Follow along for live updates from CTV News reporters.
TREND LINE | Poilievre's 'full frontal assault' on BoC a part of his anti-establishment strategy: Nanos
With rising interest rates and a majority of Canadians worried about a recession, Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is tapping into growing unease about the economy. And his recent attack on the Bank of Canada is all part of his strategy, according to pollster Nik Nanos on CTV's Trend Line podcast.
'Completely innocent': Woman killed in crash after road rage shooting in southeast Calgary
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
Flight schedules, out-of-practice travellers contributing to long lines at Canadian airports: minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says Canada's airport security agency is increasing its staffing, but that a lack of workers is not the main culprit for the unacceptable delays passengers are facing this spring.
Dems' bid to secure Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster
The U.S. Senate fell far short Wednesday in a rushed effort toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access as federal law, blocked by a Republican filibuster in a blunt display of the nation's partisan divide over the landmark court decision and the limits of legislative action.
Sex assault complainant sobs as court hears emotional call with Jacob Hoggard
An Ottawa woman sobbed on the stand this afternoon as a court heard an emotional phone call between her and Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard that took place days after she alleges he violently raped her.
NEW | Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn’t know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
Alberta reports 2 probable cases of severe acute hepatitis in children
One child has been discharged and is doing well, while the other remains in hospital, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Wednesday.
Ukraine to hold first war crimes trial of captured Russian
Ukraine's top prosecutor disclosed plans Wednesday for the first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier, as fighting raged in the east and south and the Kremlin left open the possibility of annexing a corner of the country it seized early in the invasion.
Vancouver Island
-
Lawsuit accuses Lindsay Buziak's father of defamation over comments on website about her murder
The father of Lindsay Buziak, a Victoria real estate agent whose 2008 murder remains one of the most high-profile unsolved killings in Canada, is being sued for defamation by the mother of the slain woman's boyfriend.
-
First case of avian flu confirmed in Vancouver Island poultry
The first case of the highly infectious H5N1 avian flu on Vancouver Island has been confirmed, according to the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture.
-
Man suffers 'life-altering' injuries in Saanich stabbing
One man remained in hospital Wednesday with what police described as "life-altering" injuries after a stabbing in Saanich, B.C.
Calgary
-
'Completely innocent': Woman killed in crash after road rage shooting in southeast Calgary
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations, transmission down in Alberta: Copping
Jason Copping said Alberta's positivity rate was lower compared to recent weeks and that wastewater also trended down almost everywhere, including Calgary.
-
'I’m very disappointed': Brother of Filipino presidential candidate responds to election results
The brother of Filipino vice-president Leni Robredo who currently resides in Calgary is speaking out after his sister lost the country’s federal election in a landslide to the son of a former dictator.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 2 probable cases of severe acute hepatitis in children
One child has been discharged and is doing well, while the other remains in hospital, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Wednesday.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations, transmission down in Alberta: Copping
Jason Copping said Alberta's positivity rate was lower compared to recent weeks and that wastewater also trended down almost everywhere, including Calgary.
-
Oilers defenceman Nurse suspended one game for head-butting Danault
Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse will miss Game 6 of Edmonton's first-round playoff series with Los Angeles after the NHL suspended him one game for head-butting Kings forward Phillip Danault.
Toronto
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Accused in Kensington Market shooting says it was 'not really' difficult to get a gun, court hears
Video obtained by CTV News Investigates of a 2018 Canada Day shooting in Kensington Market that left a 19-year-old man dead and three bystanders injured shows how it escalated from a conversation to deadly violence in seconds.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn’t know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
-
Ontario Liberals drop candidate over scientifically baseless views on homosexuality
The Ontario Liberals have dropped a candidate who published a book detailing scientifically baseless views on homosexuality.
Montreal
-
Children hospitalized near Montreal after eating suspected cannabis candy
A Montreal-area mother is warning other parents to talk to their kids after her daughter and two other elementary school students were hospitalized after eating drug-laced candy they found on the floor of their school bus this week.
-
Quebec woman raises alarm after region's only horse vet forced out over language law
Horse owners in a part of western Quebec say the province's language laws are forcing them to lose their only veterinarian at a time when there's already a critical shortage of animal doctors.
-
Quebec restaurant, hotel sectors want feds to loosen foreign worker rules to fix labour shortage
Quebec's hotels and restaurants are dealing with a major labour shortage and they are asking the federal government for help before the high tourist season picks up.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged for 'accidentally' shooting teen: Winnipeg police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service responded to two separate violent incidents on Tuesday, including one where a teenage girl was shot “accidentally.”
-
Wednesday morning fire leaves Winnipeg house with severe damage
A home on Winnipeg’s Loudoun Road has been left with severe fire, smoke and water damage following a fire on Wednesday morning.
-
'Full flood mode': Manitoba municipality dealing with closed roads, evacuations amid flooding
The mayor of one Manitoba municipality said the community is in “full flood mode,” as it deals with rising water levels.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon real estate company funnelled U.S. expansion cash to cover losses in Canada, investigation finds
Investors thought they were helping to fund a Saskatoon real-estate firm's ambitious expansion into the U.S — but instead, they were helping to keep a failing company afloat.
-
Prince Albert police ask for public's help in locating missing mom and her two kids
Police in Prince Albert are looking to confirm a family's whereabouts "as soon as possible."
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation president steps down after 7 years
The president of the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation is moving to a senior administrative position.
Regina
-
Court of Queen's Bench decision sheds new light on child abduction case
A decision from the Court of Queen’s Bench, which only recently became available to the public, outlines new facts on what happened between a missing seven-year-old girl and her father.
-
1,300 bushels of grain stolen from south Sask. property: RCMP
Police are searching for suspects after a theft of more than 1,000 bushels of grain was reported in southwest Saskatchewan.
-
Abandoned buildings top of mind for Regina's bylaw enforcement during funding request
Regina’s unsecured and abandoned buildings were on the top of the docket during Tuesday’s Executive Council meeting.
Atlantic
-
Out-of-control wildfire in Yarmouth County triples in size; air quality alert remains in effect
An out-of-control wildfire in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County has tripled in size since the Department of Natural Resource's last update Wednesday morning.
-
N.S. police chief felt RCMP 'nudged' not to reveal early warning of killer's danger
A Nova Scotia police chief told an investigator last year that in the aftermath of the 2020 mass shooting, he felt "nudged" by the RCMP not to release a report that had warned the gunman was a threat years before his rampage.
-
Plane carrying Ukrainians set to arrive in Halifax on June 2
Three federal charter flights carrying Ukrainians will arrive in Canada in the coming weeks. One flight will land in Halifax on June 2.
London
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn’t know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
-
Man in custody following weapons investigation in east London
A man is in custody following a weapons investigation in east London, Ont. Wednesday after a citizen reported hearing the sound of gunshots.
-
Flood haunted neighbourhood eyes upgrades to West London Dyke
“It was scary,” Gianna Rigopoulos admitted as she recalled when the Thames River flooded her street. “It was kind of like ocean waves washing up towards our house.” Four years later, upgrades to the section of dyke that protects the neighbourhood are entering the final design stage.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury firefighters have responded to 33 fires so far in May
Fire officials across the region have been busy this month, with crews battling dozens of bush and other fires.
-
Ontario Liberals drop candidate over scientifically baseless views on homosexuality
The Ontario Liberals have dropped a candidate who published a book detailing scientifically baseless views on homosexuality.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn’t know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
Kitchener
-
Missing Brantford man found dead, homicide investigation underway
Police say a body found in Brant County on May 3 has been identified as Brayden Ferrall and their missing person case has turned into a homicide investigation.
-
Waterloo landmark Sonny's is for sale. Here's the listing price.
A well-known Waterloo restaurant has hit the real estate market.
-
Driving from Waterloo region to Six Nations for cheaper gas: Is it worth it?
Some people are making the drive to Six Nations to fill up on cheaper gas.