Mounties in Kamloops have recovered the body of a 23-year-old university student who went missing in the Thompson River.

In a statement, investigators said the foreign student from India was taking photos with friends by the river Friday morning when he stepped off a steep embankment.

"This appears to be nothing less than a truly tragic accident” Staff-Sgt. Mat Van Laer said. "The public should always be extremely careful around moving water. The shore line can shift from year to year and the river floor can drop rapidly in some places."

The RCMP's Underwater Recovery Team attended the scene at around 10:50 a.m. on Saturday and recovered the body a short while later.

The student's family has been notified, but the victim has not been identified.

While Mounties believe the cause of death was drowning, the BC Coroners Service has taken over the investigation.