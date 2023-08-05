Traffic sweeps B.C. on long weekend

Traffic and congestion swept across B.C. Saturday as the long weekend kicked off.

Traffic in parts of the Fraser Valley on Highway 1 was bumper-to-bumper, and border lineups topped two hours.

Lines of vehicles were also seen at BC Ferries terminals, but unlike on previous long weekends, disruptions and delays were minimized. The company predicts nearly 600,000 travellers and more than 200,000 vehicles over the long weekend.

“We’ve brought on additional stand-by staff in some of our key roles like licensed engineers, licensed deck hands,” said Karen Johnston, a BC Ferries spokesperson.

The company also rolled out a virtual waiting room on Friday in the hopes of avoiding overwhelming its website as travellers look to book reservations.

The Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is projecting around 300,000 travellers this long weekend, which is just shy of the pre-pandemic figure.

“Back in 2019, we saw around 328,000, so (we're) getting closer,” said Megan Sutton, a YVR spokesperson.

The additional vehicles on the road travelling within the province or elsewhere has also raised safety concerns.

ICBC reports that over the B.C. Day long weekend, on average, two people are killed and 562 injured in 2,064 crashes every year.

The Lower Mainland sees 1,235 of the crashes, with 387 people injured, on average, throughout the weekend.

Vancouver Island reports 306 collisions and 67 injured, followed by the southern Interior at 352 wrecks and 78 injured and Northern B.C. with 130 crashes and 24 people harmed.