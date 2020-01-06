VANCOUVER -- Drivers heading back to work and school after winter holidays on Monday may need to give themselves some extra time, as two major construction projects begin in Vancouver’s downtown core that are expected to have a major impact on traffic.

By 8 a.m. Monday, two lanes were already closed eastbound on Georgia Street where critical water main work is getting underway, leaving only one lane open in that direction.

The 100-year-old water main has burst twice over the past few months near the Vancouver Art Gallery. The project involves replacing 375 metres of the water main along Georgia Street between Howe and Thurlow.

At times, Georgia Street will be down to one lane heading eastbound and two lanes heading westbound. The City of Vancouver says it plans to keep two lanes of traffic moving in each direction during rush hour but is still warning drivers to plan ahead and to expect delays.

The project is expected to wrap up in April, in time for the Vancouver Sun Run.

Phase one of construction on a major re-design of Richards Street between Gastown and Yaletown also starts Monday.

One of the biggest changes will be upgrading a one-lane painted bike lane to a two-lane separated bike lane, which will see the removal of 50 street parking spaces.

The city will also be doing upgrades to intersections, sidewalks, and sewers, as well as re-paving. Two new Mobi bike share stations are being added and 100 new trees are being planted.

The project is being done in phases and will affect Richards Street between Cordova Street in Gastown and Pacific Street in Yaletown.

At times during construction, traffic on some portions of Richards Street will be reduced to one lane

That project is expected to wrap up in spring of 2021.