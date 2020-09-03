SURREY, B.C. -- A traffic flagger who was assaulted by a stranger while working at a construction site in Surrey Wednesday has been released from hospital.

Surrey RCMP provided an update Thursday morning, saying the woman had sustained minor injuries in the attack.

The victim was doing traffic control on 148 Street near 96 Avenue where paving is underway when police say she attempted to stop a man on a bike around 2 p.m.

“The man, refusing to comply, assaulted the victim with a weapon and departed the area,” Cpl. Joanie Sidhu with Surrey RCMP said in an email to CTV News.

The two were not known to each other.

The RCMP’s Air One helicopter was used to search the area, along with police dogs, but the suspect still hasn’t been located.

Police have not confirmed witness reports the flagger was stabbed.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s with a heavy build. He was wearing dark clothing and a baseball cap, and riding a red mountain bike.

Police are asking any witnesses or people who may have dashcam video to contact their investigators at 604-599-0502.

Work resumed at the construction site where the attack happened on Thursday morning, with one employee telling CTV News there was still a sense of unease as the search continues for the suspect.