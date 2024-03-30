Traffic diverted on East Vancouver street for 'police investigation'

Traffic was diverted in East Vancouver Saturday morning for an investigation, the Vancouver Police Department said.

In a social media post just after 8:15 a.m., the VPD said Victoria Drive at Kingsway was closed to northbound traffic for about two blocks. The road reopened around 12:45 p.m.

A white tent and police tape have been put up at the scene next to the Esso gas station on Kingsway.

In an email to CTV News, Sgt. Steve Addison said police are in the early stages of their investigation and are unable to share more information, but they would give an update “as soon as possible.”