VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey are investigating after a woman working as a traffic-control flagger was attacked with a weapon in the city Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the intersection of 95A Avenue and 148 Street around 2 p.m. for a report that a worker had been assaulted by a man on a bicycle.

The woman was taken to hospital with unknown injuries, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.

Police said the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle and police are searching for him.

They described him as a heavy-set white man in his 30s who was wearing dark clothing and a baseball cap. He was riding a red mountain bike, police said.

Police ask anyone who sees a man matching this description to call them immediately at 604-599-0502. They're also looking for witnesses who may have dash cam footage of the incident.