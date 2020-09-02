Advertisement
Traffic-control worker attacked by man on bicycle in Surrey, RCMP say
VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey are investigating after a woman working as a traffic-control flagger was attacked with a weapon in the city Wednesday afternoon.
Police said they were called to the intersection of 95A Avenue and 148 Street around 2 p.m. for a report that a worker had been assaulted by a man on a bicycle.
The woman was taken to hospital with unknown injuries, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.
Police said the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle and police are searching for him.
They described him as a heavy-set white man in his 30s who was wearing dark clothing and a baseball cap. He was riding a red mountain bike, police said.
Police ask anyone who sees a man matching this description to call them immediately at 604-599-0502. They're also looking for witnesses who may have dash cam footage of the incident.