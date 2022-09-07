Traffic alert: Multi-vehicle incident leads to 'heavy delays' on Highway 1
Drivers taking a Metro Vancouver highway faced heavy delays during Wednesday's morning commute.
DriveBC posted a notice at about 6:30 a.m. saying there was a multi-vehicle incident west of the Cape Horn interchange in Coquitlam.
The left lane and the HOV lane for those heading west were blocked, the agency said. Reports on social media suggested traffic on the Port Mann Bridge was impacted.
"Expect heavy delays and congestion," DriveBC's warning said.
The incident was cleared at about 8 a.m., but drivers were warned delays could continue for some time.
