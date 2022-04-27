Tracks left in snow lead B.C. Mounties to suspects who allegedly stole $10,000 in goods from gym

B.C. Mounties say a set of tracks left in the snow led them to three suspects who allegedly stole thousands of dollars in goods from a local gym.

Prince George RCMP said the break-in happened last week at a gym on Central Street East, north of 8 Avenue. Investigators were told the facility was broken into overnight and about $10,000 in supplements, clothing, tanning supplies, food and equipment was stolen.

"Some of the stolen items were located outside near the business; investigators followed the tracks left behind in the snow and located three suspects nearby with many of the stolen items," said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper in a news release Tuesday.

"The individuals, one man and two women, were arrested for possession of stolen property and held for court. The stolen property was seized by investigators and returned to the business owner."

Ryan Ronnin Felix, Shannon Lee Haskell and Kateri Haskel were all charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, the RCMP said. Felix was also charged with break and enter to commit theft.

Police said all three suspects are known to them. Felix will stay in custody until his next court appearance, but the other two were released pending future court dates.

Anyone with information about the April 20 incident is asked to call Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.