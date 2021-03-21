VANCOUVER -- North Shore Rescue is hopeful tracks found by Cypress Mountain ski patrol will help them locate a skier and snowboarder missing since Saturday afternoon.

The boarder and skier, aged 38 and 42, spent the night on the mountain after going out of bounds on the eastern side of Strachan Mountain. The pair’s phones pinged in that area at 7 a.m. Sunday morning, but have been silent since. The tracks were found leading into Australian Gulley.

“It’s very difficult and quite frustrating to try and find them,” said North Shore Rescue search manager Peter Haigh. “The ping this morning meant they were both moving and both alive, but these gulleys are really snow laden. In fact, Australian Gulley has not released all year, so there’s a huge build up of snow there on the sides which could go. And so we have to be very concerned about that.”

An avalanche specialist has been brought in to lead a North Shore Rescue search team closer to the area.

“That’s paramount for us that we keep our rescuers safe, so there are times we will not go and rescue people based on the danger level,” said Haigh. “If you want to go out of bounds, be doubly considerate because you may not be rescued.”