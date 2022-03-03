Track issue on SkyTrain leads to delays, service will be impacted all day: TransLink

A track issue on SkyTrain caused significant delays Thursday morning, leading to long lines for buses as commuters looked for an alternate route.

TransLink said the issue is on Expo Line, and no service is running between Columbia and Sapperton stations. Trains coming from Production Way are turning around at Sapperton, the transit authority said.

"Due to the nature of the issue, maintenance crews can’t repair the track until after service ends," a statement from TransLink said.

"Expo Line service will be impacted for the remainder of the service day."

While a bus bridge is in place between Braid and New Westminster stations, transit users are urged to find a different route.

Police were also on scene, but said it was only for crowd control "to ensure the safety of passengers."

The Canada and Millennium lines weren't affected.