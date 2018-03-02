

CTV Vancouver





Some transit passengers had a frustrating Friday morning as TransLink scrambled to fix a track issue that caused major problems on the Canada Line.

Trains were temporarily halted from Waterfront Station all the way to King Edward Station, but service has since resumed. TransLink said there are still fewer trains than normal operating in downtown Vancouver, however.

"There is reduced service between Olympic Village and Waterfront, and all customers will need to switch trains at Olympic Village Station," a spokesperson for the transit provider said in an email. "As a result, there will continue to be delays and crowding at some stations."

Extra security and staff have been sent out to help deal with crowds, and a bus bridge is being used to help transport people into the downtown core.

Riders can also try to avoid crowds by using TransLink's trip planner service to find alternative routes to their destination.

Details of the track issue have not been disclosed, but TransLink said the problem originated at Waterfront Station. The Millennium and Expo SkyTrain lines were not affected.

Canada Line keeps breaking down, @TransLink really needs to think about putting in busses that run from Richmond to downtown so that for those who live in Richmond, there’s a backup route when the train doesn’t work. — Sheila (@MaddyLovesBlog) March 2, 2018