

CTV Vancouver





TransLink says a track issue is to blame for the "lengthy delays" facing Canada Line passengers during the Friday morning rush hour.

Riders are being forced to change trains at Langara-49th Station and at Broadway-City Hall Station, creating a headache for people travelling between Richmond and downtown Vancouver.

"We have technicians working on the track issue to get this resolved soon," TransLink spokesperson Chris Bryan said in an email.

"We thank our passengers for their patience and regret this inconvenience."

The transit provider has also set up a bus bridge to help shuttle passengers between all Canada Line stations from Marine-Gateway to Broadway-City Hall.

Passengers are encouraged to check TransLink's trip planner to look for alternative routes.