Toxic drug warning issued in Prince George, B.C., amid 'significant increase' in overdoses

A "significant increase" in overdoses in a northern B.C. city has prompted a warning from the local health authority.

"A light blue, chunk-like substance known as 'down' is reportedly causing users to experience extended periods of sedation, lasting several hours, after just one inhalation," reads the warning for Prince George drug users from Northern Health.

The health authority says the drug has been linked to fatal overdoses, and testing has confirmed the substance includes high concentrations of fentanyl and bromazolam, also known as benzodiazepine.

"Substances move throughout our region and may be present in your community so please share this alert widely and use with caution," the health authority warned.

Northern Health advises drug users to get training on overdose prevention, recognition and response, and to carry naloxone.

It also recommends against using alone, or using a monitoring app if planning to use alone.

Getting drugs checked at Two Doors Down in Prince George and using at an overdose prevention site if possible are also recommended.

Northern Health saw a record high overdose death rate in 2022, with 59.5 deaths per 100,000 residents in the region.

Province-wide, 2,272 people died of suspected illicit drug overdoses last year, according to the latest report from the BC Coroners Service.

More than 11,000 people have died of overdoses since the province declared a public health emergency in 2016.

This year, the province moved to decriminalize possession of small amounts of hard drugs, a move advocates support, but say doesn't go far enough.

Safe supply for those who are addicted and improved access to treatment for those trying to escape addiction are two key steps advocates say the province still needs to take.