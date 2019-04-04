

A high-ranking Township of Langley employee is on leave as new video surfaces online from the controversial vigilante group Creep Catchers.

The video appears to have been recorded at the Guildford Town Centre in Surrey.

In the video, which runs for more than half an hour, Creep Catchers' Ryan Laforge can be heard questioning the man and accusing him of coming to meet a 13-year-old girl.

The man responds several times by saying he believed the person he thought he was meeting was 18 years old.

CTV News Vancouver has chosen not to identify the employee as we work to gather more details and try to reach him.

At this point, police have not confirmed if they're investigating.

In an email, the Township of Langley told CTV News Vancouver the employee in question is "currently on leave," adding that "we recognize the seriousness of what has been alleged, and the Township will take steps as appropriate."

Creep Catchers have snared several high-profile suspects during their so-called busts over the past few years, including a former Surrey Mountie who eventually resigned and pleaded guilty to breach of trust.

Their tactics have been both praised and criticized.

With files from CTV Vancouver's David Molko