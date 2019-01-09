

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Richmond, B.C. say they're investigating after a collision left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries Tuesday.

Police were called to the area of St. Albans and General Currie roads shortly before 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 66-year-old Richmond man driving a 2018 Nissan SUV had collided with a 31-year-old woman visiting Canada.

The female pedestrian remains in hospital, and RCMP said the driver is co-operating with the investigation.

“This is our first major pedestrian collision of 2019. We sincerely wish to remind everyone to exercise special care whether you are in a vehicle, on bicycle, or on foot,” Cpl. Dennis Hwang said in a statement.

Mounties shut down the area around the scene for several hours as the RCMP's Criminal Crash Investigation Team and reconstruction experts worked to determine exactly what happened.

Alcohol and drug impairment are not believed to have been factors in the crash.