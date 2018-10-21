

CTV Vancouver





Five people have walked away nearly unscathed after a helicopter made a hard landing in the mountains north of Pitt Meadows Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a crash just before 2 p.m. involving a chopper owned and operated by SKY Helicopters.

The company deployed another helicopter to fly passengers and the pilot to Pitt Meadows airport, where paramedics were waiting.

Police said the people only suffered minor injuries.

In an email statement to CTV News, CEO Andrew Westlund wrote, “Early this afternoon SKY Helicopters experienced an incident with one of our flights. Passengers and crew aboard the aircraft are safe and we are working with the authorities and Transport Canada to review the situation."

The Transportation Safety Board said the chopper experienced some control issue and had a hard landing. It is investigating to find out what caused the issues.

It said it will continue to gather information and will determine if it will visit the accident site.