Tour de North 2021 will be Prince George to Prince Rupert from Friday, September 17th to Thursday, September 23rd.

Day 1: Prince George to Vanderhoof 100 km

Day 2: Vanderhoof to Fort St James/return (120 km) to Fraser Lake 175 km

Day 3: Fraser Lake to Burns Lake 70 km

Day 4: Burns Lake to Smithers 150 km

Day 5: Smithers to Hazelton 75 km

Day 6: Hazelton to Terrace 145 km

Day 7: Terrace to Prince Rupert 150 km

ABOUT COPS FOR CANCER

Cops for Cancer is a fundraising event that includes law enforcement and emergency services personnel cycle across regions and engage communities en-route as well as local heads shave events. This event helps the Canadian Cancer Society fund childhood cancer research and the largest cancer support system in the country.

