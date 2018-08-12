

It’s been nearly a year since a tour bus collided with three pedestrians - killing one and seriously injuring another - outside Canada Place in August 2017. Now, Vancouver police have charged the man who was behind the wheel when the incident took place.

Patrick Campbell, 63, has been charged with “driving a motor vehicle without due care,” a charge that can result in licence suspension and fines of up to $2,000 if convicted.

The man killed in the crash was 49-year-old Michael Plevyak. Police confirmed after the incident that all three people hit by the bus were tourists from Massachusetts, and all were related.

Police said the bus, a free shuttle to the Capilano Suspension Bridge, struck a group of pedestrians and an SUV on Canada Place Way near Burrard Street.

The victims appeared to be either loading or unloading luggage into the SUV when they were struck, according to witnesses.

They were left trapped underneath the bus after the collision. First responders were able to pull Plevyak out and perform CPR at the scene, but he couldn't be saved.

The other victims, an elderly man who was seriously hurt and a 15-year-old girl who suffered minor injuries, were also transported to hospital for treatment.

After the crash, a spokesman for Vancouver Trolley Company, which operated the bus, said the driver had been with the company for seven years and had “an excellent service and driving record.” At the time, the spokesman said the driver was still employed by VTC, which has since merged with Westcoast Sightseeing, but was taking time off.

As of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Westcoast Sightseeing had not responded to requests for comment.