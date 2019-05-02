The owners of a local company believe they have found up to three boxes of ICBC papers containing sensitive information belonging to hundreds of B.C. drivers.

Olivia Gharakhanian said her family owns retail store Devon Shoes, which is moving into a new temporary location inside Metrotown mall in Burnaby.

The first thing they did when they got into the store on Thursday was find three boxes full of papers inside a cabinet.

“Once we looked into it there were ICBC papers, void cheques, bank account numbers, first names, last names, and addresses,” Gharakhanian said.

She also found deposit slips, car models, licence plate and decal numbers.

“It’s totally reckless," she told CTV News Vancouver.

Gharakhanian said they have been in contact with the public auto insurer.

A spokesperson with ICBC told CTV News the issue is being investigated.

“While we have yet to confirm the previous tenant of this location, we do know it was not an ICBC location. However, we are attempting to recover the documents right now,” an email from ICBC said.

“We take the protection of privacy and information very seriously and will take appropriate action upon identifying the source of the breach.”