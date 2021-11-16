Top 5 Tech Gifts from Tech Expert Amber Mac

VANCOUVER -

This year it is important to start the gift shopping early to ensure you’re able to wrap up exactly what you want under the tree.

Tech expert Amber Mac joined CTV Morning Live to share her top five tech picks for the season.

Endless entertainment with Samsung The Frame: This is a great item to spruce up living room entertainment. This 4K QLED TV has a refined design. It can be used to stream your favourite shows or works of art. The Frame has the ability to turn a space into an endless gallery of masterpieces.

Amp up the Ambience with Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrip: This lightstrip can provide a seamless blend of colours of light at the same time. It features surround lighting effects and can react to sound in real time. It is easy to install and is designed to curve for easy mounting through your home.

Get smart with holiday cleaning with LG CordZero: This vacuum offers strong suction and its features can be controlled with a single touch. It has a five-step filtration system to eliminate dust and dirt.

Unwrap a new way to unlock with Schlage Encode Smart Lock: This Smart WiFi Deadbolt connects to your home from anywhere with built-in WiFi. It can be paired with the Schlage Home app to grant access to friends and family with customized access codes.

Make life easy with Google Nest Hub: The Google Nest Hub provides simple smart-home control all in one place. Hands-free help is available from Google Assistant.

Learn about about these top tech picks by checking out the full video from CTV Morning Live.