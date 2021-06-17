VANCOUVER -- This Father's Day may be the first holiday in a long time where families can reunite and celebrate.

Whether you'll be gifting from near or far, district leader at Best Buy Canada Roopsy Sharma joined CTV Morning Live with the top five tech gifts for Dad.

For The Dad Who Loves To Cook:

Google Nest Hub: The second generation Google Nest Hub offers a bright display and powerful speaker. Dad can watch shows, pair with his other devices and stay connected for some virtual bonding over a favourite recipe.

For The Coffee Loving Dad:

The Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine is a great way to start Dads day right. The built in milk frother makes it easy for Dad to become his own barista and create delicious lattes.

For The Dad Who Loves To Host:

The SodaStream Fizzi One Touch Soda Machine allows Dad to make his own carbonated drinks with just one touch. For a little more pizzaz there are a variety of flavour options available that can be added.

The Sonos Roam Bluetooth Wireless Speaker allows Dad to take astonishing sound anywhere. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity allows for easy pairing and music can be streamed for up to 10 hours on a single charge.

For The Active Dad:

The Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch with voice assistant can help Dad achieve his fitness goals more efficiently. The smarwatch features built in GPS, can track heart rate, calories burned, steps, and even sleep.

There is also a gift guide on the Best Buy website that can spark some additional ideas that will be perfect for Dad.