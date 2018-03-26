Top 10 'hoods: Vancouver’s most livable neighbourhoods
Ross McLaughlin tours the top ranking neighbourhood with Vancouver Magazine's editor, Stacey McLaughlan. (CTV)
Ross McLaughlin and Sandra Hermiston, CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, March 26, 2018 6:00AM PDT
Vancouver has been rated as the third most livable city in the world, but which neighbourhoods within the city take home top marks? Vancouver Magazine has compiled the data and the results are in.
The top 10 rankings were based on nine factors, and the neighbourhood that took top marks was the West End.
“It’s vibrant, dynamic and has lots of different factors that all come together so it’s about much more than a beautiful view,” explained Stacey McLachlan, executive editor of Vancouver Magazine.
Using public data, Vancouver Magazine used the following factors to rate the city’s neighbourhoods. They were:
- Restaurants
- Accessibility for biking, walking and transit
- Green space
- Low crime rates
- Long term residents
- Mix of renters and owners
- Affordability
- Diversity
- Community mindedness
“It was all hard numbers,” said McLaughlan, “and [West End] is number one. West End is best end, I like to say.”
Here’s a look at the full top 10 list:
- West End
- Chinatown
- South Granville
- Fairview
- Downtown
- Gastown
- Yaletown
- Coal Harbour
- Railtown
- Kistilano
If you have different criteria important to you Vancouver Magazine has created an interactive tool to find your 'hood.
Best neighbourhood for single hipsters? Main Street.
Best neighbourhood for young married couples with kids? Dunbar or Shaughnessy.
Best neighbourhood for middle-aged married couples? Fairview
And when it comes to the suburbs? With tons of green space, long-term residents and an educated population, Seymour-Deep Cove got top marks on the North Shore.
If you want to check out the rankings in more detail you can click here to read Vancouver Magazine’s article.