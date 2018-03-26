

Ross McLaughlin and Sandra Hermiston, CTV Vancouver





Vancouver has been rated as the third most livable city in the world, but which neighbourhoods within the city take home top marks? Vancouver Magazine has compiled the data and the results are in.

The top 10 rankings were based on nine factors, and the neighbourhood that took top marks was the West End.

“It’s vibrant, dynamic and has lots of different factors that all come together so it’s about much more than a beautiful view,” explained Stacey McLachlan, executive editor of Vancouver Magazine.

Using public data, Vancouver Magazine used the following factors to rate the city’s neighbourhoods. They were:

Restaurants

Accessibility for biking, walking and transit

Green space

Low crime rates

Long term residents

Mix of renters and owners

Affordability

Diversity

Community mindedness

“It was all hard numbers,” said McLaughlan, “and [West End] is number one. West End is best end, I like to say.”

Here’s a look at the full top 10 list:

West End Chinatown South Granville Fairview Downtown Gastown Yaletown Coal Harbour Railtown Kistilano

If you have different criteria important to you Vancouver Magazine has created an interactive tool to find your 'hood.

Best neighbourhood for single hipsters? Main Street.

Best neighbourhood for young married couples with kids? Dunbar or Shaughnessy.

Best neighbourhood for middle-aged married couples? Fairview

And when it comes to the suburbs? With tons of green space, long-term residents and an educated population, Seymour-Deep Cove got top marks on the North Shore.

If you want to check out the rankings in more detail you can click here to read Vancouver Magazine’s article.