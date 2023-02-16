'Too bad, so sad' writes suspect in bike tire deflation campaign in East Vancouver

A Vancouver bike share station has become the city's latest battleground for cyclists and motorists.

Someone keeps deflating the tires of bikes parked at a Mobi station at Commercial Street and 20th Avenue, and an East Vancouver resident is speaking out after seeing a letter exchange between a neighbour and the suspected vandal.

Photos posted to Twitter on Thursday show one letter that reads “Please stop taking air out of the tires. I need these bikes to get to work,” and is signed “Neighbour.” In a second photo, a different letter penned by neighbour has been covered with another message.

Someone's been repeatedly deflating all the bike tires at the Mobi station at Commercial & 20th.



Someone's been repeatedly deflating all the bike tires at the Mobi station at Commercial & 20th.

Here's a conversation between a neighbour who relies on these bikes to get to work, and the (presumed) tire deflator.

“Too bad, so sad. Us motorists want our parking spots back,” reads the response letter, which includes profanities. “Your options: buy a car, buy your own bicycle, walk, take transit, join Evo,” the note continues, referring to a car-share program.

Mihai Cirstea, the person who posted the photos online, points out that the station in question makes room for 20 bikes while blocking two to three parking spots.

“We’ve given drivers the expectation that they deserve free parking on public land for their private vehicles and this is one result,” Cirstea wrote on Twitter.

Green Party councillor Pete Fry voiced similar frustrations online in response to the vandalism news.

“Ugh. This Mobi station is removing the need for up to 15 vehicles that might otherwise be jockeying for those very same free parking sports that this small-minded motorist feels entitled to,” Fry wrote Thursday. “This reckless Anti-bike campaign could result in real damage to the bike or cyclist!”

The City of Vancouver says it’s aware of the continued vandalism to the station, as is Mobi.

The vandalized bikes have been collected for repair, and a police report has been filed, according to a city spokesperson.

“If residents come across a vandalized bike or station, they can report it to Mobi, who will address the damages,” the spokesperson wrote in an email to CTV News on Thursday.

The city is also encouraging people to report the vandalism to Vancouver police.

CTV News has reached out to Mobi for more information regarding the total cost of the damage and will update this article if and when a response is received.

