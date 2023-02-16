'Too bad, so sad' writes suspect in bike tire deflation campaign in East Vancouver

A Mobi bike station at Commercial Street and 20th Avenue in East Vancouver keeps getting targeted by a tire-slasher. (Photo: Julian Mentasti) A Mobi bike station at Commercial Street and 20th Avenue in East Vancouver keeps getting targeted by a tire-slasher. (Photo: Julian Mentasti)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener