VANCOUVER -- Together We Can believes that long-term recovery from addiction is most successful when people are provided with health and wellness supports.

The on-site team is filled with specialists to support all aspects of physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being.

Everyone at Together We Can is welcomed, regardless of individual background.

Participants are adult men aged 19 years and older who share the common goal of successful addiction recovery.

Steven Hall of Together We Can joined CTV Morning Live and addressed the stigma associated with addiction.

Often times addiction stems from a trauma.

Both addicts and families have a fear of that coming to the forefront, which can be a barrier when someone needs help.

In addition, many have an image of who an addict is or who they could be.

The reality is that addiction can impact anyones life. It does not discriminate.

Together We Can encourages anyone that feels they may want help to reach out at any time.

Their website features all information on how to get in touch.

Individuals can also reach out via social media or their live chat online.

As a registered charity, Together We Can looks for ways to help those that may not be able to afford treatment.

Due to the pandemic, their annual gala has transitioned to a virtual event.

The 2020 Gala Movie Night is an online fundraiser and silent auction taking place on Nov. 18 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The one-hour online stream event will feature a Together We Can short film featuring over 20 personal stories of individuals in the recovery community.

There will be an assortment of powerful guest speakers, recovery trivia and musical performances.

The goal is to raise funds for five people to have their addiction recovery at Together We Can covered.