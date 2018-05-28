

A young girl who drowned after wandering away from a home daycare in B.C.'s Fraser Valley has been identified.

An online fundraising page set up by friends of the family identified the toddler as 23-month-old Selena Chabara.

"The world unexpectedly lost the most beautiful little soul," the GoFundMe page says.

"Selena was a healthy, fiery and loving little girl who was taken from this world tragically and far too soon."

The page has raised more than $32,000 so far. All donations will go toward expenses associated with her death, the page says.

"More importantly, the family thanks everyone for your prayers, love and support during this difficult time."

Chabara went missing from the house in Mission last Wednesday. Following an extensive search of the area, she was found unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool at the home next door.

On the day after she died, CTV News learned the daycare on Hawthorne Avenue had its licence suspended immediately after the incident.

Melissa's Bright Beginnings Childcare Centre, which was licensed in September, had been visited by inspectors in April following a complaint about noise and supervision issues.

The daycare's operator committed to addressing the concerns, as they did in January when a surprise inspection uncovered a number of violations.

A spokesperson for Fraser Health said the agency is conducting an investigation and working with Mounties on the police case.

