

CTV News Vancouver





Kelowna RCMP are investigating after a toddler fell from a balcony at an apartment in B.C.'s Okanagan.

Police say first responders were called to a home in the 100 block of Gerstmar Road on May 18 for reports of a toddler who had fallen from the balcony of a third floor unit.

The call was triggered by a neighbor who was woken up by her dog's barking and heard the child screaming.

"The two-year-old boy sustained serious bodily injuries as a result of the fall. He was rushed to a local hospital by BC Emergency Health Services for a medical assessment and treatment. Police have been told that medical professionals determined that it would be necessary for the child to be airlifted to Vancouver for advanced care," Mounties said in a release.

Police say they've notified the Ministry of Child and Family Development, which is also investigating the incident.